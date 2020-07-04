38-year-old man tests positive after death in Hassan district

Hassan

04 July 2020 22:57 IST

The number of deaths due to COVID-19 has increased to seven in Hassan district. A 38-year-old man who died at his residence in Belur has been found to be positive.

The man, who ran a bakery at Holenarsipur, died at home after complaining of chest pain on Friday. His throat swab sample was collected for testing and the positive result came back only on Saturday, said K.H. Sathish Kumar, the District Health Officer.

The officer said the final rites of the dead were conducted as per the protocol issued by the State government.

Advertising

Advertising

Meanwhile, as many as 25 people tested positive for COVID-19 in Hassan district on Saturday. With this, the number of confirmed cases reported rose to 479. Among the fresh cases, nine each were reported from Arsikere and Hassan taluks, five from Channarayapatna, and one each from Belur and Sakleshpur. They include two healthcare workers, a policeman, and four KSRTC staff members.

The DHO appealed to the public to stay at home and wear masks whenever they step out.