38-year-old man tests positive after death in Hassan district

The number of deaths due to COVID-19 has increased to seven in Hassan district. A 38-year-old man who died at his residence in Belur has been found to be positive.
The man, who ran a bakery at Holenarsipur, died at home after complaining of chest pain on Friday. His throat swab sample was collected for testing and the positive result came back only on Saturday, said K.H. Sathish Kumar, the District Health Officer.
The officer said the final rites of the dead were conducted as per the protocol issued by the State government.
Meanwhile, as many as 25 people tested positive for COVID-19 in Hassan district on Saturday. With this, the number of confirmed cases reported rose to 479. Among the fresh cases, nine each were reported from Arsikere and Hassan taluks, five from Channarayapatna, and one each from Belur and Sakleshpur. They include two healthcare workers, a policeman, and four KSRTC staff members.
The DHO appealed to the public to stay at home and wear masks whenever they step out.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath