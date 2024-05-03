38 Railway employees of Mysuru division feted on Labour Day

May 03, 2024 09:25 pm | Updated 09:25 pm IST - MYSURU

A total of 38 Railway employees, who have rendered 20 years or more of service in safety-concerned departments, were felicitated at the International Labour Day celebrations organised by Mysuru Division of South Western Railway on Friday.

The employees, who were honoured at the felicitation ceremony held at Chamundi Club in Yadavgiri in Mysuru, had rendered their service as Track Maintainers, Signal Maintainers, Pointsman, Pointswoman, Loco Pilots, Train Managers and engineers from various departments.

Divisional Railway Manager Shilpi Agarwal, who was present at the function organised by South Western Railway Women’s Welfare Organisation, highlighted the pivotal role played by the workforce in the success of railways as an organisation.

She emphasized the importance of fostering a congenial and collaborative environment between the management and workers, which she described as the “cornerstone of a thriving organisation”, said a statement issued by the Railways.

The statement said Ms. Agarwal underscored the transformative power of mutual respect, trust, and co-operation while reflecting the “symbiotic” relationship between management and workers. She commended the dedication and commitment exhibited by the staff of the Mysuru Division, attributing their efforts to enhancing operational efficiency and fostering a positive work culture.

Ms Shilpi Agarwal extended warm wishes to all on the occasion of International Workers’ Day, urging everyone to continue striving for greatness and setting new benchmarks for success.

Anand Bharti, Chief Project Manager, Gati Shakti Unit, Vinayaka Nayak, Additional Divisional Railway Manager, Vishnu Gouda, Senior Divisional Personnel Officer, J. Lohiteshwara, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager other branch officers were present on the occasion.

