38 pourakarmikas to soon get houses in Yadgir district

The Committee of the District Pourakarmikas Gruha Bhagya Yojane, headed by the Deputy Commissioner, has decided to send a proposal to the State government to construct houses for 38 pourakarmikas in Yadgir district at a cost of ₹ 7.50 lakh each. Deputy Commissioner and Chairperson of the Committee R. Ragapriya said on Saturday that these 38 beneficiaries have been selected by the committee after going through the eligibility criteria. “Out of the 171 homeless pourakarmikas in the district, 133 have already been selected and houses for 69 beneficiaries have already been constructed and the remaining are under process,” Dr. Ragapriya explained.
“Now, houses for these 38 beneficiaries will come up at a cost of ₹ 7.50 lakh each, with ₹ 6 lakh coming from the State and ₹ 1.50 lakh from the Centre” she said. She also said that health check-up for pourakarmikas should be conducted compulsorily and they should be provided other benefits extended by the government as the service being rendered by them to society was commendable.
Dr. Ragapriya also said that the proposal from all CMCs and TMCs should be sent for purchasing land for the landless pourakarmikas in case of non availability of government land within a 5 km radius in their jurisdiction. She specifically told the officials of Surpur CMC to send a proposal to distribute sites for the pourakarmikas on 1.20 acres of available land in Surpur city limits. She directed the officials to distribute land right records to the beneficiaries concerned and ensure that quality works are sanctioned to local bodies using the grants from the 14th Finance Commission.
