38% healthcare and frontline workers volunteer for vaccination: BBMP

Bengaluru

16 February 2021 01:10 IST

Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) chief N. Manjunath Prasad announced on Monday that of the 2.43 lakh healthcare and frontline workers, around 93,000 (38%) had volunteered for the vaccination.

He said the State government had directed the BBMP to finish administering the vaccine to healthcare workers by February 25 and to frontline workers by the first week of March. He also said that March end was the deadline for administering the second dose for all healthcare and frontline workers in the city.

In the first phase, the civic body had identified 1.83 lakh healthcare workers. However, after weeding out repetitions, the number had come down to 1.4 lakh, including nursing, dental and medical students. A total of 60,000 frontline workers have been identified for the second phase, including officials from BBMP and other departments, such as revenue and police.

Mr. Prasad said the survey to identify beneficiaries for the third phase will be taken up next week and completed by the end of March. Under the third phase, citizens above 50 years and those below 50 years with co-morbid conditions would be vaccinated.