Karnataka

38 from Kalaburagi, 33 from Bidar discharged

Kalaburagi district reported 69 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, taking the total number of positive cases to 621, including seven deaths. However, the district also saw 38 discharged after successful recovery. The total number of active cases in the district is 448.

Bidar district that reported its sixth fatality with the death of a 55-year-old woman, also saw many being discharged, bringing down its active cases to 135.

As per the media bulletin released by the Department of Health and Family Welfare and information provided by Deputy Commissioner B. Sharat, all new cases had travel history to Maharashtra.

The new cases in Kalaburagi included 16 children below the age of 10, including a year-old infant: P-4866 (4-year-old boy), P-4874 (an eight-year-old boy), P-4877 (a seven-year-old girl), P-4884 (a three-year-old boy), P-4887 (a six-year-old girl), P-4889 (a six-year-old girl), P-4890 (a four-year-old boy), P-4896 (a five-year-old boy), P-4903 (a five-year-old boy), P-4907, (a ten-year-old boy), P-4910 (a five-year-old girl), P-4912 (a four-year-old girl), P-4914 (an year-old girl), P-4920 (a two-year-old boy), P-4923 (a seven-year-old boy) and P-4933 (a seven-year-old girl).

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 6, 2020 8:39:53 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/38-from-kalaburagi-33-from-bidar-discharged/article31768165.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY