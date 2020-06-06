38 from Kalaburagi, 33 from Bidar discharged

Kalaburagi district reported 69 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, taking the total number of positive cases to 621, including seven deaths. However, the district also saw 38 discharged after successful recovery. The total number of active cases in the district is 448.

Bidar district that reported its sixth fatality with the death of a 55-year-old woman, also saw many being discharged, bringing down its active cases to 135.

As per the media bulletin released by the Department of Health and Family Welfare and information provided by Deputy Commissioner B. Sharat, all new cases had travel history to Maharashtra.

The new cases in Kalaburagi included 16 children below the age of 10, including a year-old infant: P-4866 (4-year-old boy), P-4874 (an eight-year-old boy), P-4877 (a seven-year-old girl), P-4884 (a three-year-old boy), P-4887 (a six-year-old girl), P-4889 (a six-year-old girl), P-4890 (a four-year-old boy), P-4896 (a five-year-old boy), P-4903 (a five-year-old boy), P-4907, (a ten-year-old boy), P-4910 (a five-year-old girl), P-4912 (a four-year-old girl), P-4914 (an year-old girl), P-4920 (a two-year-old boy), P-4923 (a seven-year-old boy) and P-4933 (a seven-year-old girl).