38 child labourers rescued in Yadgir district

Labour Department officials searched private vehicles and rescued the children

The Hindu Bureau YADGIR
November 04, 2022 19:03 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Labour Department officials searched private vehicles and rescued 38 child labourers in Yadgir district on Friday.

In a joint operation, officials of the Labour, Police, and Transport departments raided private passenger vehicles, particularly tum tum (three-wheeler) autorickshaws and rescued 38 child labourers and handed them over to their parents after sensitising them.

According to a release from the Labour Department on Friday, they raided 21 autorickshaws and rescued 38 child labourers who were being ferried for field work.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The release said that officials conducted raids in various places of Yadgir and Shorapur taluks following a tip-off.

The Transport officials will book cases against the vehicles carrying the child labourers, the release added.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Gangadhar, Labour Inspector, Riyaj Patel Warkanahalli, District Child Labour Planning Director, Balayya Kupagal, and police personnel were part of the team.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Gulbarga
children
human rights

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app