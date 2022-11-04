38 child labourers rescued in Yadgir district

ADVERTISEMENT

Labour Department officials searched private vehicles and rescued 38 child labourers in Yadgir district on Friday.

In a joint operation, officials of the Labour, Police, and Transport departments raided private passenger vehicles, particularly tum tum (three-wheeler) autorickshaws and rescued 38 child labourers and handed them over to their parents after sensitising them.

According to a release from the Labour Department on Friday, they raided 21 autorickshaws and rescued 38 child labourers who were being ferried for field work.

The release said that officials conducted raids in various places of Yadgir and Shorapur taluks following a tip-off.

The Transport officials will book cases against the vehicles carrying the child labourers, the release added.

Gangadhar, Labour Inspector, Riyaj Patel Warkanahalli, District Child Labour Planning Director, Balayya Kupagal, and police personnel were part of the team.