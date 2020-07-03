38 acres of encroached forest land cleared

Amidst protests and tearful requests not to disturb the crop, the Forest Department staff members cleared the encroachment in Masagali State Forest area in Chikkamagaluru taluk on Friday.
The department cleared the encroachment of 38 acres and eight guntas, cultivated by 23 families, in Masagali, Belagodu, Thotadamakki, Emaralli and Horakere villages, in presence of the police force. As the staff members began to cut coffee plants, areca trees and pepper, the family members protested. Women members were in tears as they witnessed well-grown coffee plants being cut. Their repeated appeal to the officers not to harm the crop did not evoke any response.
N.H. Jagannath, Deputy Conservator of Forests, told The Hindu that department took action as per the High Court’s order. “The court had asked us to submit a compliance report. However, it was delayed to clear the encroachments and submit the compliance report, due to COVID-19 related developments,” he said.
The officer said that the operation to clear encroachment would continue on Saturday as well. As per the court order, the Forest Department had to clear 374 acres of land in possession of 211 families.
“The State government has awarded an ex-gratia of ₹5 lakh to each family. Those who lost houses would get houses as well. Right now, we are not disturbing the houses,” the officer added.
