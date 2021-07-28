₹37.41 crore crop loss compensation distributed among 57,857 farmers

Deputy Commissioner R. Ragapriya has said that ₹37.41 crore compensation has been distributed among those who have lost crops due to kharif floods for 2020.

In a release here on Wednesday, Dr. Ragapriya has said that standing crops in 45,373 hectares were damaged due to flood in August, September and October 2020. Of this, 5,809 hectares are in Gurmitkal taluk followed by 12,851 hectares in Yadgir taluk, 10,432 hectares in Wadagera taluk, 4,383 hectares in Shahapur taluk, 5,097 hectares in Surpur taluk and 6,801 hectares in Hunsagi taluk.

Thus, 57,857 farmers whose crops were damaged were considered as beneficiaries and the compensation amount of ₹37.41 crore was distributed among them, she explained.

She also said that crops in 1,823.56 hectares were damaged due to floods in the Krishna in 2021. Of the 1823.56 hectares, 485 hectares are in Shahapur taluk followed by 307.79 hectares in Surpur taluk, 40.77 hectares in Hunsagi taluk and 990 hectares in Wadagera taluk.

The Deputy Commissioner has further stated that torrential rainfall that lashed the district from June 1 to June 27 this year has also damaged 103 hectares of agriculture crops and 7.60 hectares of horticulture crops.

Due to rainfall, a total of 176 houses, 254.10 km of roads and 22 bridges have been damaged. Apart from this, 247 electricity poles have been uprooted and 21 electricity transformers and cables of a length of 3.5 km have been damaged.

Dr. Ragapriya stated that 29 houses, 60 electricity poles and six transformers and cable of a length of one kilometre have been damaged in Shahapur. As many as 30 houses, 30 electricity poles, one transformer and 19 hectares of agriculture crops have been damaged in Wadagera taluk, 37 houses, 21 electricity poles, two transformers, cable of a length of 5 km, 84 hectares of agriculture crops and 0.80 hectares of horticulture crops in Yadgir taluk, 20 houses, 23 electricity poles, one transformer and cable of 0.5 km in Gurmitkal taluk, 30 houses, 68 electricity poles, eight transformers, cable of a length of 0.8 km, 6.80 hectares of horticulture crops in Surpur taluk, 30 houses, 45 electricity poles, three transformers and cable of a length of 0.7 km in Hunsagi taluk. 33.70 km of road, 11 bridges in Shahapur- Wadagera taluks, 153.50 km road and 10 bridges in Surpur-Hunsagi taluks and 66.90 km of road and one bridge have been damaged in Gurmitkal-Yadgir taluks.

“Due to floods in the Krishna, a total of 24 people from three families from Aralahalli village in Surpur taluk, one each family from Shellagi and Mushtalli have been rescued and evacuated to safer places,” the Deputy Commissioner said.