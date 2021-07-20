37,339 students write SSLC exam

Students undergoing thermal screening at an SSLC exam centre in Mysuru on Monday.

MYSURU

20 July 2021 02:13 IST

Amidst COVID-19 concerns, the SSLC examination in Mysuru district went on smoothly on Monday with 37,339 students attending. It was held at 237 centres, including 77 in Mysuru city alone. As many as 197 students were absent.

As the examination, like last year, is being held under unprecedented circumstances, the schools took all necessary precautionary measures. Some had decorated their campuses with flowers, buntings and balloons. A few greeted students with roses while volunteers of some NGOs welcomed them with masks.

Due to the pandemic, this year’s examination had been shortened and is being conducted for two days (July 19 and 22) in an objective-type pattern. The first paper on core subjects was held from 10.30 a.m. to 1.30 p.m. The exam on July 22 will be on languages. The exam halls were sanitized. Only 12 students – one per desk – were allowed.

Every student underwent thermal scanning and hand sanitization before entering the halls.

The Health Department had roped in ASHAs and health workers to screen the students. Students showing symptoms like fever, cold, were sent to rooms reserved for this.

Mysuru Deputy Director of Public Instruction Panduranga, who supervised the examination, said, “The examination went off smoothly and successfully. We had made elaborate arrangements for the safety of students. We had schooled them about the new exam pattern. Many confidence-building measures were planned at the school-level by teachers.” A 40-year-old private candidate was the lone COVID-19 infected to write the exam in the district. He wrote it at the COVID-19 Care Centre in the KSOU administrative building in Mandakalli on the outskirts of Mysuru. Nine students who had some health issues like cold, cough or fever, appeared for the exam conducted in special rooms at the centres. At each centre, a special room was kept ready to facilitate such students to write the exam individually. Five students had opted to stay in hostels to write the examination. As many as 242 students migrated to Mysuru from other districts to write examination.

Some schools in the taluks too had specially decorated the exam centres to inspire students and oust fears. The government girl’s high school at Nanjangud was specially decorated with balloons and flower buntings to welcome the students. The school head and the teachers greeted the students and wished them all success.