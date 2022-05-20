37 villages identified as vulnerable to rain havoc in Mandya 

The authorities in Mandya have identified 37 villages across the district as vulnerable to rain havoc and will take precautionary measures to deal with any exigency.

This was stated at a review meeting conducted on Friday by the Mandya DC S. Aswathi on rain havoc and the preparations to deal with any eventuality during the onset of monsoon.

Based on the damages due to rains last year, seven villages across four gram panchayats in Pandavapura, 18 villages across eight GPs in Srirangapatana, nine villages in four GP in Malavalli, three villages in two GP in K.R. Pet were identified as vulnerable to flood and natural disasters, according to the authorities. Hence the local PDOs and other officials were asked to brace for any eventuality and take precautionary measures besides preparing for relief.

The officials were told that as all the lakes and large waterbodies are full it was imperative to create an awareness among the public of the impending dangers during the rainy season so as to minimise or mitigate the loss.

The Deputy Commissioner also directed the officials that all claims for rain damages should be submitted at the earliest while the claims made till May 10 should be cleared. She said coordination between different departments was necessary to assess rain damage and submit a report.

In view of the rise in water levels in the lakes and rivers, the DC directed that sign boards and banners warning tourists and public against venturing close to the river banks, be installed.