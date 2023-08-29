August 29, 2023 03:06 pm | Updated 03:06 pm IST - Yadgir

Thirty-seven persons, including 22 children, fell ill after consuming alleged contaminated water and of suspected food poisoning in Yadgir district of Karnataka. Of the 37 persons, 13 are labourers from West Bengal.

The incident occurred on August 27 night in Chikkanahalli village in Shorapur taluk of Yadgir district.

According to sources, the 22 children are student of the government primary school in the village. They fell ill on August 27 night. They had consumed water from a handpump borewell, which is suspected of being contaminated, near the school.

Two villagers started vomiting and suffered from diarrhoea after consuming water drawn from the borewell.

The labourers, who had come to the village to work in paddy plantations, started vomiting and suffered from diarrhoea after consuming food. The labourers were staying in makeshift sheds near the school.

On hearing about 37 persons falling ill, government medical officials team rushed to the village. They referred five children and 11 labourers to the taluk hospital in Shorapur, and three labourers to district hospitals in Raichur and Yadgir for further treatment.

“Except for these 19 persons, the rest were discharged after necessary treatment in the village. All are stable,” Raja Venkatappa Naik, Taluk Health Officer, told The Hindu.

Shorapur MLA Raja Venkatappa Naik visited the village. He directed officials of the gram panchayat to maintain cleanliness in the village and arrange for potable drinking water.