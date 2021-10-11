37 fresh cases in Hassan

Hassan

11 October 2021 20:05 IST

As many as 37 fresh cases of COVID-19 were reported in Hassan on Monday. With that, the total number of cases reported in the district increased to 1,11,337. So far 1,366 people have died of the infection in the district.

Among the fresh cases, six were from Alur, three in Arkalgud, two in Arsikere, eight in Channarayapatna, 10 in Hassan, two in Holenarsipur and six in Sakleshpur. As many as 374 people are under treatment, according to a bulletin issued by the district administration.

Shivamogga reported only one fresh case of COVID-19 on Monday. After many months, the number of fresh cases fell to one in the district. Except for Shivamogga taluk, there was no case from any other taluk in the district. As many as 20 patients recovered on the day.

So far 1,070 have died due to the infection in the district. As many as 60 people are under treatment, according to a bulletin issued by the Hassan district administration.