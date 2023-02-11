ADVERTISEMENT

  37 estranged couples reunited as Lok Adalat resolves more than 7,500 cases in Mysuru

February 11, 2023 09:34 pm | Updated 09:34 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Estranged couples getting reunited during the Lok Adalat in Mysuru on Saturday. | Photo Credit: M.A. Sriram

MYSURU

A total of 37 estranged couples were reunited as the Lok Adalat held across courts in Mysuru district on Saturday resolved more than 7,500 cases.

Principal District and Sessions Judge G.S. Sangreshi formally reunited the estranged couples by offering them sweets in Mysuru. The couples, who had applied for divorce, were reunited after a conciliatory process as part of the Lok Adalat.

The couples pledged to set aside their differences and lead a life of mutual understanding.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

A total of 1.12 lakh cases were pending in various courts across the district out of which 35,821 were identified as fit for resolution through conciliation. Out of them, a total of 20,753 had been shortlisted for the Lok Adalat on Saturday and the authorities managed to resolve a total of 7,581 cases.

A statement from the Member Secretary of Mysuru District Legal Services Authority Devaraj Bhote said the cases resolved on Saturday included 3,578 pre-litigation cases and 4,003 cases that were pending before the courts.

The cases that were resolved included 836 registered under Section 138 of Negotiable Instruments Act or cheque bounce cases, 232 motor vehicle accident cases involving ₹11.84 crore penalty, 130 matrimonial disputes involving an amount of ₹71.38 lakh, 213 criminal compoundable cases and 103 partition suits.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US