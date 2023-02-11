  37 estranged couples reunited as Lok Adalat resolves more than 7,500 cases in Mysuru

February 11, 2023 09:34 pm | Updated 09:34 pm IST

MYSURU

A total of 37 estranged couples were reunited as the Lok Adalat held across courts in Mysuru district on Saturday resolved more than 7,500 cases.

Principal District and Sessions Judge G.S. Sangreshi formally reunited the estranged couples by offering them sweets in Mysuru. The couples, who had applied for divorce, were reunited after a conciliatory process as part of the Lok Adalat.

The couples pledged to set aside their differences and lead a life of mutual understanding.

A total of 1.12 lakh cases were pending in various courts across the district out of which 35,821 were identified as fit for resolution through conciliation. Out of them, a total of 20,753 had been shortlisted for the Lok Adalat on Saturday and the authorities managed to resolve a total of 7,581 cases.

A statement from the Member Secretary of Mysuru District Legal Services Authority Devaraj Bhote said the cases resolved on Saturday included 3,578 pre-litigation cases and 4,003 cases that were pending before the courts.

The cases that were resolved included 836 registered under Section 138 of Negotiable Instruments Act or cheque bounce cases, 232 motor vehicle accident cases involving ₹11.84 crore penalty, 130 matrimonial disputes involving an amount of ₹71.38 lakh, 213 criminal compoundable cases and 103 partition suits.