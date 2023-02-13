3,672 cases disposed of in Ballari Lok Adalat

February 13, 2023 08:51 pm | Updated 08:51 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Lok Adalat organised by the Ballari District Legal Services Authorities has been successful in disposing of 3,672 cases and settling claims worth ₹28,18,86,847.

Addressing a media conference at his office on Monday, Senior District Judge and member-secretary of the District Legal Services Authority Satish G. Bali said that 32 benches had been established under the guidance of Principal District and Sessions Judge Pushpanjali for the purpose.

“As many as 9,657 cases were heard in Lok Adalat in the district, including those in the pre-litigation stage, and, of these, 3,672 cases were settled through mutual agreement and conciliation. The amount of compensation and claim settlement made at the Lok Adalat came to ₹28,18,86,847,” he said.

As per information the judge provided, the Lok Adalat, among others, disposed of 251 cheque bounce cases, 40 bank cases, 42 motor vehicle accident cases and 11 couple divorce cases through the means of conciliation, mutual agreement and compromise.

“The parties in these cases got their disputes resolved without any extra fees or costs. I thank all the stakeholders, including the parties involved, advocates who represented them and bank and insurance companies for making the initiative a great success,” Mr. Bali said.