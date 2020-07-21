3,649 cases, 61 deaths reported in State

A sample being collected from a man in Bengaluru.

Bengaluru

21 July 2020 23:07 IST

With 3,649 positive COVID-19 cases reported in Karnataka on Tuesday, the total number stands at 71,069. The number of deaths on Tuesday was 61.

Of the 3,649 cases, 1,714 were reported from Bengaluru Urban. A total of 22 deaths were also reported from Bengaluru Urban. A total of 1,664 patients walked out of hospital after recovery on Monday. With this, the total number of discharges stands at 25,459. The media bulletin issued by the Department of Health and Family Welfare states that of 44,140 active cases, 583 patients are in ICUs.

