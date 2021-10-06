36,330 non-gazetted South Western Railway employees to get bonus

General Manager of South Western Railway Sanjeev Kishore on Wednesday said that a total of 36,330 non-gazetted employees of the railway zone will benefit from Productivity Linked Bonus (PLB).

Speaking to presspersons in Hubballi on Wednesday after a virtual press conference by the Chairman of Railway Board, Mr. Sanjeev Kishore said that as per the Union Cabinet’s decision, ₹65.2 crore will be disbursed among eligible employees of South Western Railway.

He said that Productivity Linked Bonus will act as an incentive to motivate railway employees for working towards improvement in the performance of the Railways despite the pandemic. Productivity Linked Bonus will be paid to various categories of employees such as track maintainers, drivers and guards, station masters, supervisors, technicians, technician helpers, controllers, pointsmen, ministerial staff and other Group C staff, he said.

Divisional Railway Manager of Hubballi Division of South Western Railway Arvind Malkhede and other senior officials were present.

Earlier, Chairman of Railway Board Suneet Sharma made the announcement through video conference about the Union Cabinet’s decision on payment of Productivity Linked Bonus to eligible railway employees.

The payment of bonus is being made before the Dussehra/Durga Puja holidays. Productivity Linked Bonus amount is equivalent to wages of 78 days wages and it will be paid to 11.56 lakh non-gazetted employees of all railway zones. The maximum amount payable per eligible railway employee is ₹17,951.