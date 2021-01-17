3,624 trainees pass out of Airmen Training School

As many as 3,624 trainees of the Airmen Training School Belagavi have successfully completed their basic training. They were sent off at the passing out parade at the ATS in Sambra on Saturday.

Air Vice Marshal Vivek Pillai, Command Technical Training Officer of the Bengaluru-based HQ Training Command, was the chief guest for the occasion.

He reviewed the parade and presented trophies to the meritorious trainees. Among the prize winners, trainee Gagan Sisodia was adjudged as the “Best in General Service Training”, trainee Amit Singh Bhaduriya as “Best in Academics”, trainee Virendra Choudhary as “Best Marksman” and trainee Vineet Kumar was adjudged as “Overall First in Order of Merit”.

Air Vice Marshal Pillai stressed upon the importance of precautions to be adhered to while fighting COVID-19. He reiterated that they must continue to be careful about their personal hygiene and keep social distancing in their trade training phase also.

He stressed that learning is a continuous process and one should keep abreast with the fast-paced technological environment, which is shaping the Air Force on a regular basis. He emphasised on the need to develop professional skills by maintaining a steep learning curve during different stages of training.

All ab initio airmen trainees have undergone rigorous basic phase training at the Basic Training Institute and evolved as air warriors on the completion of their training. During 24 weeks of training they are imparted with General Service Training to help them develop an all-round personality in the finest traditions of IAF, said a release.