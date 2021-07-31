3,606 trainee airmen complete course at BTI, Belagavi

The passing out parade at Basic Training Institute, Air Force Station, Sambra, Belagavi on July 31, 2021.

Air Commodore S.D. Mukul, Air Officer Commanding, Airmen Training School, Belagavi, was the chief guest

As many as 3,606 trainee airmen successfully completed basic training at the Basic Training Institute, Air Force Station, Sambra, Belagavi, and an impressive passing out parade was conducted on July 31.

Air Commodore S.D. Mukul, Air Officer Commanding, Airmen Training School, Belagavi, who was the chief guest, reviewed the parade and presented trophies to meritorious trainees.

Addressing the parade, Air Commodore S.D. Mukul emphasised on the need to keep abreast of emerging technologies, which impact the operational environment of the Indian Air Force. He underlined the significance of developing professional skills and maintaining a steep learning curve during different stages of training.

The Reviewing Officer reiterated the importance of ensuring adherence to COVID-19 protocol, and told cadets to be careful about personal hygiene and maintain physical distancing.

Among the trainees, AC(U/T) Balaji M. was adjudged the Best in General Service Training, AC(U/T) Surendar Kumar as Best in Academics, AC(U/T) Manish Chourasia as Best Marksman and AC(U/T) Kuldeep as ‘Overall First in Order of Merit’. The trainee airmen impressed the dignitaries and the spectators with their outstanding drill movements.