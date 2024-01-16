36,000 houses will be distributed among the poor next month: Karnataka Housing Minister

January 16, 2024 08:35 pm | Updated 08:35 pm IST - Bengaluru

Housing Minister B.Z. Zameer Ahmed Khan on Tuesday said that about 36,000 houses that are being constructed by the Karnataka Slum Development Board and Rajiv Gandhi Housing Corporation would be distributed next month among poor families.

The Minister said the government plans to complete the construction of 2.32 lakh houses across the State by the end of the year and distribute them to the beneficiaries. Mr. Ahmed made the statement during the ‘Jana Spandana ‘ programme held in Bengaluru as part of the ‘Mane Bagilige Banthu Sarkara, Sevege Irali Sahakara’ initiative.

Mr. Ahmed said that since 2013, both the slum development board and the Rajiv Gandhi Housing Corporation had taken up the construction of 2.32 lakh houses. “The government will bear the share of the beneficiaries which would be around ₹8,200 crore. The government has released ₹500 crore as part of the first instalment. The construction will be completed soon,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT