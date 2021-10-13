₹3,600-crore proposal for road repair submitted to Finance Department

Minister for Public Works C.C. Patil has said that a ₹3,600-crore proposal for repairing damaged roads in the State has been submitted to Finance Department for approval. Immediately after approval, repair works will be initiated, he added.

Speaking during the inauguration of Jal Jeevan works at Gujamagadi village in Ron taluk of Gadag district on Wednesday, the Minister said that the officials have already been directed to get Public Works Department roads repaired. Works will be initiated at the earliest after securing approval from the Finance Department, he said and added that the officials should ensure good quality works.

Mr. Patil said that under the Prime Minister’s ambitious Jal Jeevan programme, works have been initiated at Gujamagadi village and all the 395 households in the village will get direct tap water connection. “The total cost of the project is ₹65.36 lakh. The project is being implemented in partnership with the public,” he said.

The Minister assured the village residents of getting ₹10 lakh grants for a community hall, for which ₹5 lakh has already been sanctioned. He also promised that he will take steps to clean up the stream that flows through the village and make honest efforts for the overall development of the village.

At Kuradagi

Later in the day, the Minister initiated Jal Jeevan programme works at Kuradagi village in Ron taluk, where 610 households are being provided tap water. He told the officials to get work completed within two months. He asked them to ensure quality work.

Mr. Patil emphasised the need for economical use of water and asked residents to realise the significance of water.

Local elected representatives and officials were present.