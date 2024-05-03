36-theme based polling stations set up in Yadgir district

May 03, 2024 07:07 pm | Updated 07:07 pm IST - Yadgir

District Election Officer and Deputy Commissioner B. Susheela has introduced theme-based polling stations to attract voters and increase polling percentage in Yadgir district.

Yadgir district has four Assembly constituencies: Gurmitkal, Yadgir, Shahapur and Surpur. Gurmitkal falls in the Kalaburagi (Gulbarga) Lok Sabha Constituency, while the other three come under Raichur Lok Sabha Constituency.

Surpur Assembly Constituency is facing byelections along with the general elections on May 7. The byelections have been necessitated due to the recent demise of Congress MLA Raja Venkatappa Naik.

The district administration has established 36 theme-based polling stations, of which 20 are pink where women staff wearing pink dress will be on duty. There are four model stations with special facilities, four with staff who are youths, four for persons with disabilities with staff who have disabilities and four traditional polling stations where historical heritage will be on display.

The total number of voters are: Surpur 2,83,083 - male 1,42,532, female 1,40,523 and others 28, Shahapur 2,47,138 - male 1,23,339, female 1,23,784 and others 15, Yadgir 2,48,148 - male 1,23,301, female 1,24,827 and others 20, Gurmitkal 2,55,217 - male 1,26,825, female 1,28,386 and others six.

The district has, in all, 10,33,586 voters - male 515997, female 517520 and others 69.

There are 6,714 young voters in Surpur - male 3,888, female 2,824 and others two, 6,582 in Shahapur - male 3,647, female 2,931 and others four, 6,087 in Yadgir - male 3,468, female 2,618 and others one, 6,036 young voters in Gurmitkal - male 3,469 and female 2,567.

Dr. Susheela has appealed to eligible voters to compulsorily exercise their franchise.