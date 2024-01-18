36 legislators, 39 party workers will be appointed as heads to government-owned boards and corporations: D.K. Shivakumar

January 18, 2024 04:19 pm | Updated 04:19 pm IST - BENGALURU

Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar on Thursday, January 18, said 36 legislators and 39 party workers will be accommodated in the appointments to government-owned boards and corporations.

Speaking to reporters, he said, “The list of appointments to boards and corporations may be out any moment. Party leaders and workers have brought the party to power in the State and they will be rewarded suitably.”

Totally, 75 legislators and party leaders would be appointed as heads to boards and corporations in the first phase. The appointment would provide a major relief to leaders who have been sulking since the formation of the government.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Mr. Shivakumar already held several rounds of talks on selection of candidates for various boards and corporations.

Lok Sabha election committee meeting

“The Lok Sabha election committee meeting will be held on Friday at Indira Gandhi Bhavan. We had planned to hold the meeting in the afternoon but we postponed it to evening in view of Prime Minister’s visit to the city,” the KPCC chief said.

Asked if the list of candidates will be finalised on January 19, he said, “We will have the first round of meeting tomorrow. Jagadish Shettar and Laxman Savadi have also been invited to the meeting. District in-charge ministers have collected opinions from all the constituencies and it will be discussed in tomorrow’s meeting.”

When asked about some ministers showing reluctance to contest the upcoming general elections, he said, “If the party wants, everyone has to contest, whether it is me or anyone else.”

Replying to a query about the impact of the BJP-JD(S) alliance, he said, “It is their wish to join the NDA. The last time we joined hands with JD(S), we were hopeful of winning a lot of seats but ended up with one seat each. Let’s wait and see, we are confident of winning 25 seats.”