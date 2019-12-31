36 lakes in Shivamogga district selected for Jalamrutha project

K.M. Vaishali, CEO, Shivamogga ZP, said as many as 36 lakes here have been selected for Jalamrutha — the project launched by the State government to tackle drought by conservation and revival of waterbodies — for 2019-20.

In the first phase, waterbodies would be surveyed, their boundaries fixed and encroachments cleared. Bund strengthening and silt removal will be done. The government has released ₹7.96 crore for this, she said at a press conference here on Monday.

On works under Swachh Bharat Mission, she said though the district was declared open defecation-free in 2017-18, a new ZP survey had identified 9,734 families that don’t have access to toilets. Construction of toilets for them has begun. She said that SWM has been made mandatory in rural areas. Of 271 gram panchayats, SWM units would come up in 35 by the end of March.

On the solid waste disposal problem in Hanagerekatte, the pilgrim centre in Tirthahalli taluk, she said that as the site identified for an SWM unit falls under the Department of Forest and Wildlife, there has been a delay in construction. The PDO has been directed to identify alternative land.