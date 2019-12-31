Karnataka

36 lakes in Shivamogga district selected for Jalamrutha project

more-in

K.M. Vaishali, CEO, Shivamogga ZP, said as many as 36 lakes here have been selected for Jalamrutha — the project launched by the State government to tackle drought by conservation and revival of waterbodies — for 2019-20.

In the first phase, waterbodies would be surveyed, their boundaries fixed and encroachments cleared. Bund strengthening and silt removal will be done. The government has released ₹7.96 crore for this, she said at a press conference here on Monday.

On works under Swachh Bharat Mission, she said though the district was declared open defecation-free in 2017-18, a new ZP survey had identified 9,734 families that don’t have access to toilets. Construction of toilets for them has begun. She said that SWM has been made mandatory in rural areas. Of 271 gram panchayats, SWM units would come up in 35 by the end of March.

On the solid waste disposal problem in Hanagerekatte, the pilgrim centre in Tirthahalli taluk, she said that as the site identified for an SWM unit falls under the Department of Forest and Wildlife, there has been a delay in construction. The PDO has been directed to identify alternative land.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Karnataka
Karnataka
water rights
water harvesting
community water management
water (natural resource)
water supply
rivers
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 31, 2019 12:32:27 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/36-lakes-in-shivamogga-district-selected-for-jalamrutha-project/article30437117.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY