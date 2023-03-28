36 children recover after falling sick in school

March 28, 2023 09:25 pm | Updated 09:25 pm IST - HUBBALLI

As many as 36 students of Government Primary School at Gudisagar in Navalgund taluk of Dharwad district were hospitalised on Tuesday with complaints of uneasiness and vomiting after they had their midday meal in the school.

The children started complaining of uneasiness and a few started vomiting after having midday meal in the school.

According to sources, a few witnessed a lizard like worm in the rice served to them and subsequently, many complained of uneasiness and felt like vomiting.

Soon after the incident came to light, the district health officials directed the local health officer of the Primary Health Centre at Shalavadi to provide first aid and then, shift those serious to the nearby taluk hospital in Navalgund.

Accordingly, the health officials took steps and as per District Health Officer Shashi Patil, all the children have recovered now.

She has in a press release said that after a lizard like worm was noticed in the food served to them, a few children started vomiting and several others panicked and started complaining of uneasiness.

Dr. Ashok Agarwal of Shalavadi PHC rushed to the spot and administered first aid to the children who had fallen ill.

Subsequently, all the 36 children were shifted to the taluk hospital in Navalgund where taluk health officials Dr. Vidya and Dr. Mahesh and staff treated the children. And, most of them recovered.

Only six children were administered IV fluids and they too have recovered now, according to Dr. Shashi Patil.

Along with Dr . Shashi Patil, DSO Dr. Sujata Hasavimath and RCHO Dr. S.M. Honakeri and others visited the Navalgund hospital and enquired the health of the children.

Dr. Shashi Patil has appealed to the parents of the schoolchildren not to panic as all the children have recovered now.