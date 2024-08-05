GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

36 acres of forest encroachment cleared in Koppa

Published - August 05, 2024 08:43 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau
The Forest Department officials of Koppa division cleared encroachment of forest land at Tanudi in Koppa taluk on Monday.

The Forest Department officials of Koppa division cleared encroachment of forest land at Tanudi in Koppa taluk on Monday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Western Ghats forest encroachment task force, which has been setup to clear encroached forest land, has cleared 36 acres of encroached land in Koppa in Chikkamagaluru District.

It may be noted that the encroachment drive began had begun on Monday in the wake of series of landslides in different areas of Western Ghats.

Nandish L., Deputy Conservator of Forests, told The Hindu that 36 acres of forest land, where coffee was cultivated, had been cleared. However, he refused to share the name of the encroacher.

The officials cleared the forest encroachment on survey numbers 9, 21, 22, 23, 72 and 97 of Tanudi in Koppa taluk. The encroacher had cultivated coffee on the land. According to sources, the officials have identified encroachment of forest land at Magundi, Halassur as well. The drive to clear the encroachment would continue.

Following landslides during heavy rains in Karnataka and Kerala, Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre had instructed the officials to clear the encroachments and also set up a task force for the purpose.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.