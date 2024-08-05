36 acres of forest encroachment cleared in Koppa

The Western Ghats forest encroachment task force, which has been setup to clear encroached forest land, has cleared 36 acres of encroached land in Koppa in Chikkamagaluru District.

It may be noted that the encroachment drive began had begun on Monday in the wake of series of landslides in different areas of Western Ghats.

Nandish L., Deputy Conservator of Forests, told The Hindu that 36 acres of forest land, where coffee was cultivated, had been cleared. However, he refused to share the name of the encroacher.

The officials cleared the forest encroachment on survey numbers 9, 21, 22, 23, 72 and 97 of Tanudi in Koppa taluk. The encroacher had cultivated coffee on the land. According to sources, the officials have identified encroachment of forest land at Magundi, Halassur as well. The drive to clear the encroachment would continue.

Following landslides during heavy rains in Karnataka and Kerala, Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre had instructed the officials to clear the encroachments and also set up a task force for the purpose.