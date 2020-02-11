₹354 cr. sought for ‘Smart Grid’ expansion

After successfully implementing the ‘Smart Grid’ project under the National Smart Grids Mission (NSGM), Union Ministry of Power, on a pilot basis in select areas of Mysuru, the Chamundeshwari Electricity Supply Corporation (CESC) has submitted a ₹354-crore proposal to the KERC for extending the benefits of the smart metering solutions to the entire city. It has also proposed to extend the project in stages to Hassan city.

The pilot project had 50 per cent funding from the Centre and 25 per cent funding each came from the CESC and the implementing partner.

32 crore spent

A sum of ₹32 crore had been reportedly spent on the pilot project and Mysuru was among 14 cities identified in the country under the Mission and the CESC implemented the project covering around 25,000 consumers, installing “smart” meters.

The project was implemented in 14 feeders covering Vontikoppal and Hootagalli sub-divisions. They are managed by Online Smart Grid Technology, with online meter reading, disconnection and reconnection of meters, regulation of electricity load and several other features monitored and handled online. The details on smart consumers can be accessed from the CESC’s Smart Grid Control Centre and portal.

Mobile phone access

The remote metering technology can be accessed from mobile phones by the consumers and from the control room by the CESC. There is no need for the meter reader to visit the house where the smart meter had been fixed to take the reading.

The data can be accessed online as the smart meter is equipped with radio frequency chip.

Even disconnection can be done sitting from the control room for non-payment of bills.

CESC MD H.N. Gopalakrishna said in Mysuru on Tuesday that the corporation was awaiting the KERC nod for the expansion of the project.