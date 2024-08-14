ADVERTISEMENT

353rd Aradhana Mahotsava of Sri Raghavendra Swamy from Sunday

Published - August 14, 2024 07:12 pm IST - Yadgir

Various religious and cultural programmes will be held during the seven-day Aradhana Mahotsava

The Hindu Bureau

Sri Subhudendra Swamiji of Sri Raghavendra Swamy Mutt in Mantralayam of Andhra Pradesh addressing a press conference on the temple premises on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: Santosh Sagar

The week-long 353rd Aradhana Mahotsava of Sri Raghavendra Swamy at Mantralayam in Kurnool district of Andhra Pradesh will commence on Sunday, peethadhipati of the mutt Subhudendra Tirtha has said.

He was addressing a press conference at the temple in Mantralayam on Wednesday.

Various religious and cultural programmes will be held during the seven-day Aradhana Mahotsava. And, lakhs of devotees from across the country will take part in the events and also seek blessings from Sri Raghavendra Swamy.

On August 18, the authorities of Tirupati Tirumala Devastanams will bring Sesha Vastra to the mutt and it will be offered at Moolabrindavan in Mantralayam.

On August 19, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will participate in the day’s event. On August 22, scion of Mysuru royal family and MP Yaduveer Wadiyar will be conferred the Raghavendra Anugraha Award. A similar award will be conferred on educationist Prakash Nath Swamiji.

Devotees will pull a chariot during the Aradhana Mahotsava. Artists from various parts of South India will give religious and cultural programmes.

Union Ministers Shobha Karandlaje and H.D. Kumaraswamy, Infosys chief Sudha Murty and other dignitaries will participate.

The swamiji said that necessary arrangements like drinking water, toilets and shelter have been made for the arriving devotees.

