35,297 cases reported in Karnataka

13 May 2021 23:31 IST

As many as 35,297 new COVID-19 cases were reported in the State on Thursday, taking the total number of positive cases to 20.88 lakh. As many as 15,191 cases were reported in Bengaluru Urban alone. According to the media bulletin by the Department of Health and Family Welfare, the positivity rate for the day stood at 27.64 %.

Around 1.27 lakh tests were conducted across the State. The case fatality rate of the day stood at 0.97%.

The death toll remained high, with 344 people succumbing to the virus. The total number of deaths in the State currently stands at 20,712. Meanwhile, 34,057 patients were discharged on Thursday, taking the total number of discharges to 14.74 lakh. Of the total cases, 5.93 lakh are active cases in the state.

On Thursday, 68,658 people were vaccinated.