350-bed Infosys block at Jayadeva ready for launch

Bengaluru

12 October 2021 01:31 IST

With the completion of a 350-bed Infosys Foundation cardiac hospital complex, the state-run Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences is further equipped to handle the increasing daily caseload for cardiac emergencies and elective cardiac care.

Located on the premises of Jayadeva Institute in Bengaluru, the new facility is likely to be inaugurated in November first week.

Institute Director C.N. Manjunath told The Hindu that the new facility is a great relief as the patient load has been increasing day by day resulting in over-crowding in the hospital.

“With an influx of both in-patients and outpatients, functioning with existing infrastructure posed a major challenge, especially during the nights. We have been seeing 70-80 admissions during the nights (one admission every five minutes) for either heart attack, heart failure or other cardiac emergencies making it difficult to handle the load,” Dr. Manjunath said.

He said, “Based on our appeal, Infosys Foundation, under the leadership of Sudha Murty took up construction of a 350-bed cardiac hospital complex in the present Jayadeva hospital premises. The new facility has been completed at an approximate cost of ₹103 crore and is ready for handing over for use.” “This new facility has two cardiac cathlabs, two operation theatres and one hybrid operation theatre, with 100 ICCU beds and 250 general ward beds. With this, Jayadeva hospitals will have 15 cardiac cathlabs, the highest in any government-run cardiac facility in the country,” he said.

Jayadeva Hospitals will now have a total of 1,800 cardiac beds making it the largest heart care destination. Currently, the institute has a bed strength of 1,450, including 650 beds in Bengaluru. To facilitate easy movement of patients and staff, this new facility is connected to the main hospital by a bridge.

Providing cardiac care at an affordable cost to all sections of the society and free treatment to the deserving poor, the institute annually conducts more than 40,000 cardiac cathlab procedures (the highest in the country) including coronary angiograms, angioplasties, stents, pacemakers. It has been ranked Number 1 in the field of interventional cardiology. The institute has recorded 500% growth in the last 12 years.

“In addition to government grants and support, nearly 35-40 Charitable Organisations are supporting the cause of poor patients’ cardiac treatment. The cost of various procedures such as angioplasties, stents, pacemakers and open heart surgeries is nearly 60% less here compared to private hospitals,” the doctor added.

Institute of Gastroenterology inaugurated

Three years after it was conceptualised, the Institute of Gastroenterology (IGOT), an autonomous government hospital, was inaugurated on Sunday.

Located on Victoria Hospital campus, this speciality hospital has given a ray of hope to nearly 2,000 patients waiting for liver transplants in the State. The institute is the second such government facility dedicated to gastroenterology after Delhi’s Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences.

Institute head Nagesh N.S., who earlier headed the Department of Surgical Gastroenterology at Bangalore Medical College and Research Institute and the transplant team at PMSSY super-speciality hospital, said the 113-bed new facility has been built to address all gastroenterology needs of patients.