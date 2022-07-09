350 Amarnath yatris from Karnataka stranded

All of them are safe, says KSDMA official

All of them are safe, says KSDMA official

As many as 370 Amarnath yatra pilgrims from Karnataka are believed to be in different locations in Jammu and Kashmir, where several people have died and dozens are missing after flash floods caused landslips near the Baltal base camp on Friday.

57 calls received

According to an update by the Karnataka State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) on Saturday till 8 p.m., the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC) had received 57 calls from relatives of pilgrims, mainly because of mobile connectivity and the fact that only mobile with prepaid SIMs are working.

“As of now, there are details of around 370 yatris in groups hailing from Karnataka spread out in various locations of the yatra route. The yatris are safe and a few are stranded due to inclement weather, and they will be moving out when the weather clears,” said Manoj Rajan, Commissioner, KSDMA.

“The details of yatris received at SEOC have been shared with NDRF Control Room and Integrated Command and Control Centre under Divisional Commissioner’s Office, Kashmir, and Amarnath Shrine Board to provide any assistance on priority. The J&K government and NDRF have opened relief centres for the stranded pilgrims and arrangements have been made to safely evacuate them to safer locations,” he added.

He further said there had been no casualties or injuries to pilgrims hailing from Karnataka so far. Most of the pligrims are natives of Ramanagaram, Bengaluru Urban, Bengaluru Rural, Chickballapur, Mysuru, Mandya, Shivamogga, Bagalkot, Dakshina Kannada, and Kolar districts.

Steps taken: CM

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said the State government had taken all possible measures to rescue pilgrims from the State who have been stranded. “Kannadigas from the State who are on Amarnath Yatra are safe. There is no report of any untoward incidents related to Kannadigas. We are in contact with the J&K government and the Union government,” he said.