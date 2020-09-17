Karnataka

35-yr-old suffers burns

17 September 2020
Updated: 17 September 2020 16:44 IST

MANGALURU

A 35-year-old man suffered burns at Gangolli in Udupi district on Thursday.

According to police, he has been identified as Raghavendra Kharvi (35) of Kharvikeri who was among the many persons assembled at the Mahamayi Mahasati Temple for rituals related to Mahalaya Amavasya.

Raghavendra suffered serious burn injuries, while Laxman Kharvi and Janardhan Kharvi who tried to rescue him received minor burn injuries. Ibrahim Gangolli and Rajan Buddha took the injured in an ambulance to a private hospital in Manipal, the police said.

