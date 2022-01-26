35 trains operated by SWR reach faster

Under the ‘Mission Raftaar’ initiative, the South Western Railway (SWR) has claimed that it hasmanaged to provide many train services with more speed thereby helping passengers reach their destination much earlier. In the current financial year, a total of 35 trains are arriving at their destinations much earlier than their previous scheduled times. Train number 16546 between Kacheguda to Yeshwanthpur, for instance, is reaching 145 minutes earlier than the previously scheduled time. Another train (17309) operated between Yeshwanthpur and Vasco–da-Gama is arriving 100 minutes earlier.

In a press release, Chief PRO (in-charge) of SWR E. Vijaya said, “The SWR had undertaken track renewal and engineering works in a big way to improve sectional speeds, improve speeds on loop lines at stations and to eliminate permanent speed restrictions. This is paving way for long restriction free stretches thereby increasing the speed potential of trains.”

The release further stated that over 317 route km of South Western Railway, sectional speed has been increased. Some of the sections include Arsikere-Tumakuru, Davangere-Tolahunse, Harihar-Devargudda, Chickballapur-Kolar, Yelahanka-Oddarahalli, Makalidurg-Devarapalle, Chikkodi Road-Raybag-Kudachi, Gadag-Binkadakatti, Jumnal-Vijayapura and others.