35 railway staff felicitated for their service in safety-related operations

May 24, 2023 08:04 pm | Updated 08:04 pm IST - MYSURU

South Western Railway Women’s Welfare Organisation (SWRWWO), , Mysuru Division, felicitated 35 senior staff of the division for their track record of unblemished service in safe operations of trains here on Wednesday.

The organisation, which engages in the task of welfare of railway personnel and their family members through various need-based socio-welfare activities, identified personnel who had put in more than 25 years of service and included track maintainers, signal maintainers, train managers, loco pilots, section controllers, station managers etc.

They were recognised for the pivotal role in the safe operation of trains and Shilpi Agarwal, Divisional Railway Manager, Mysuru Division, and president, SWRWWO, felicitated the awardees at the DRM meeting hall.

She said safety was paramount in train operations and underlined the importance of regular patrolling of tracks, monitoring the same on day-to-day basis, surprise checks at stations to ensure standard operational practices are followed without resorting to shortcuts.

Ms. Agarwal called upon all staff engaged in safety-related duties to be always vigilant with zero tolerance for mishaps. She said that human errors must be totally eliminated and counselled the staff not to deviate from the time-tested methods and protocols prescribed for safe running of trains. The officers and senior supervisors were apprised of the importance of thorough inspections and its imperatives so as to eliminate any deficiencies found during such inspections.

Vinayak R. Nayak and E. Vijaya, ADRMs, senior railway officers, staff, and members of SWRWWO were present.