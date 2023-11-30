35 products launched at Bengaluru Tech Summit

November 30, 2023 09:22 pm | Updated 09:22 pm IST - Bengaluru

Various start-ups launched 35 ground-breaking products and solutions at the Bengaluru Tech Summit, Karnataka’s annual tech exposition, on Thursday.

These new products and solutions were targeted at sectors such as IT/ITeS, Agri-Tech, Med-Tech, Healthcare, Clean-Tech, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Deep Tech, Blockchain, IoT, Cybersecurity, Environment Tech, AVGC and ESDM, said a statement from IT ministry.

According to IT Minister Priyank Kharge, the array of innovative solutions included electronic devices integrating Artificial Intelligence and the Internet of Things, advancements in automotive manufacturing, innovations in footwear and accessories, technologies in avionics & defence, effluent air treatment solutions, apps to prevent fraudulent transactions, fabric authentication tools, animations & comics, and deep tech-based platforms for quality assessment.

BBPS-Biller Solution

The tech summit also witnessed the launch of BBPS-Biller Solution, which facilitates and simplifies interoperable bill payment collection for Indian businesses.

It is a single integration platform designed by Cashfree Payments for businesses handling repeat payments, enabling them to get discovered on 150 digital channels and 35 lakhs offline collection centres on the Bharat Bill Payment System and collect bill payments at scale, claimed the company.