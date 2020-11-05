35 % of State’s rabi sowing target already achieved

About 35 per cent of the State’s rabi target of sowing 32 lakh hectares has already been achieved.
Agriculture Minister B.C. Patil, who reviewed the preparations for meeting the target, on Thursday said sowing has been done on 11.19 lakh hectares so far.
The Minister particularly focused on getting information from officials on the availability of sowing seeds as well as fertilizers. The rabi season needed 3.2 lakh tonnes of certified sowing seeds of which 1.55 lakh quintals had already been supplied.
Similarly, the fertilizer requirement had been estimated at 2.93 lakh tonnes and preparations were being made to supply the quantum, he noted.
