35 kg ganja seized in Sirguppa

28 October 2020 20:56 IST

Acting on a tip-off, Sirguppa Police raided a farm in Sirguppa taluk of Ballari district on Wednesday and seized 35.2 kg of ganja worth about ₹ 1.75 lakh.

As per information provided by the police, they received information that ganja was being grown in a chilli field having Survey No 626/1 B2 and C/2. A team headed by Circle Inspector of Police T.R. Pawar raided the field immediately.

The team also arrested landowner Karilingappa. A case has been registered at the Sirguppa Police Station following a complaint lodged by Police Sub-Inspector (Crime) Narayanaswamy.

