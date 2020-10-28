Karnataka

35 kg ganja seized in Sirguppa

Acting on a tip-off, Sirguppa Police raided a farm in Sirguppa taluk of Ballari district on Wednesday and seized 35.2 kg of ganja worth about ₹ 1.75 lakh.

As per information provided by the police, they received information that ganja was being grown in a chilli field having Survey No 626/1 B2 and C/2. A team headed by Circle Inspector of Police T.R. Pawar raided the field immediately.

The team also arrested landowner Karilingappa. A case has been registered at the Sirguppa Police Station following a complaint lodged by Police Sub-Inspector (Crime) Narayanaswamy.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 28, 2020 8:56:45 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/35-kg-ganja-seized-in-sirguppa/article32965438.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY