35% II PU students pass second supplementary exam

September 12, 2023 11:06 pm | Updated 11:06 pm IST - Bengaluru

About 35.21% II PU students passed the second supplementary exams held between August 21 and September 2. The pass percentage of girl students is more than boys.

While 1.21 lakh students registered for the exam, 1.19 lakh attended. As many as 41,961 students passed the exams. The pass percentage of female students is 39.61% and male students is 32.7%.

The passing percentage in urban areas is 34.9% and 36.11% of students have passed in rural areas. The highest pass percentage, which is 43.55%, has been recorded in science stream.

In the arts steam, 36.63% of students passed and in commerce stream pass percentage it is just 27.82%. The pass percentage of students who took exams in Kannada is 35.71% and 34.4% in English. Students can view their results on https://karresults.nic.in and on Wednesday, the results will be displayed in colleges.

Revaluation

Students who wish to see their answer papers can apply for the scanned copy between September 12 and 15. The copy can be downloaded on https:/kseab.karnataka.gov.in website between September 16 and 17. It is mandatory to obtain scanning copy to apply for revaluation. The students can apply for revaluation from September 16 to 19. The fee for scanned answer sheet is ₹530 and ₹1,670 for revaluation.