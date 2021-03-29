35 fresh cases in Hassan

Two people infected with COVID-19 died and 35 fresh cases of the infection were reported in Hassan on Monday. With that, the total number of deaths due to COVID-19 increased to 470 and the number of positive cases reported increased to 29,341.

So far 28,418 people have recovered from the infection and 315 are undergoing treatment. Among them, eight are in the intensive care unit.

District Health Officer K.M. Sathish Kumar has appealed to the public to wear masks when they come out of the house and maintain physical distance. He also appealed to the public aged above 45 years with co-morbidities and those above 59 to take the vaccination for the infection.