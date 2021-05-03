35 deaths in Shivamogga in 7 days

Minister K.S. Eshwarappa reviews situation, expresses concern

As many as 35 people have died of COVID-19 infection in Shivamogga district in the last seven days (from April 26 to March 2). The highest ever 12 deaths were reported in the district on Sunday. So far 398 people have succumbed to the infection. As of Sunday, 3,170 were under treatment and among them, 2,325 are in home isolation.

Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister K.S. Eshwarappa, who is in charge of the district, reviewed the situation at McGann Hospital in Shivamogga on Monday. He expressed shock over the increase in the number of deaths in the recent days. He wanted to know the reasons for this. As on April 26, there was only one death in the district. Gradually the number went up.

The Minister said that staff members in the hospitals should work with commitment to save lives. Those officers who failed in their duties would face disciplinary action. He instructed the heads of departments to issue notices to erring staff and ensure all the staff members reported to duty on time.

He also instructed the officers to make arrangements to provide PPE kits for caretakers of patients so that they could wear them whenever they get inside the hospitals. The officers should also work out possibilities of involving interested non-governmental organisations in providing food to patients and their relatives in the hospital.

Legislators Ayanur Manjunath, and Rudre Gowda, SIMS Director S. Siddappa and others were present at the meeting.