35 autos seized for operating without permit in Kalaburagi

November 24, 2022 08:21 pm | Updated 08:21 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau

The autorickshaws that were seized during a surprise check in Kalaburagi on Thursday. | Photo Credit: ARUN KULKARNI

The authorities of Regional Transport Office and the Traffic Police jointly conducted a special drive and seized 35 autorickshaws that were operating without permit here on Thursday morning. And, they issued more than 100 challans to those not having valid documents and for having violated traffic rules.

ADVERTISEMENT

Following complaints, a team conducted surprise check on Thursday morning on Humnabad Ring Road and booked cases against those operating without permit, without driving licence and without vehicle fitness certificates.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US