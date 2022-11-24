35 autos seized for operating without permit in Kalaburagi

November 24, 2022 08:21 pm | Updated 08:21 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The authorities of Regional Transport Office and the Traffic Police jointly conducted a special drive and seized 35 autorickshaws that were operating without permit here on Thursday morning. And, they issued more than 100 challans to those not having valid documents and for having violated traffic rules.

Following complaints, a team conducted surprise check on Thursday morning on Humnabad Ring Road and booked cases against those operating without permit, without driving licence and without vehicle fitness certificates.