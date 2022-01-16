34,047 new COVID-19 cases, 13 deaths in Karnataka

Karnataka on Sunday reported 34,047 new cases of COVID-19, while the death toll rose by 13. The total number of cases so far now stands at 32,20,087. To date, 38,431 people have succumbed owing to the infection.

Bengaluru Urban accounted for the maximum number of cases at 21,071, a 5% drop from January 15 when the city reported 22,284 cases. Mysuru recorded 1,892 new cases, followed by Tumakuru (1,373) and Hassan (1,171). Of the 13 people who passed away, five were from Bengaluru Urban.

As many as 5,902 people were discharged on Sunday, taking the total number of recoveries to 29,83,645. There are currently 1,97,982 active cases across Karnataka.

The positivity rate for the day was 19.29% and the case fatality rate 0.03%. A total of 1,74,470 tests were conducted across the State, of which 1,42,652 were RT-PCR tests.