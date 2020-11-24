34 universities adopt govt. schools

Bengaluru

24 November 2020 22:02 IST

CM, ministers adopts schools in their constituencies

A total of 34 government and private universities in Karnataka adopted government schools for development of infrastructure. Vice-Chancellors received adoption letters from Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa.

Mr. Yediyurappa adopted 10 government schools in his Shikaripura constituency while Deputy Chief Minister Govind M. Karjol, Social Welfare Minister B. Sriramulu and Primary and Secondary Education S. Suresh Kumar adopted five schools each in their constituencies.

Constituency fund

In the 2020-21 State Budget, the Chief Minister suggested that legislators adopt at least three schools in their constituencies to develop infrastructure using their constituency fund.

Advertising

Advertising

Of the 53,000 government schools in the State, more than 1,400 have been adopted so far. Those who adopted schools provided necessary infrastructure such as classrooms, toilets, drinking water, playgrounds, etc.

The Primary and Secondary Education Department organized a function to handover school adoption certificates to various universities, institutions, colleges, and legislators.

Mr .Yediyurappa welcomed the initiative and said it was a good sign that many legislators, philanthropists, universities and private institutions were coming forward to adopt government schools to provide quality education.

Delhi model

Citing examples of success in school adoption programmes, Mr. Kumar said the adoption of a school at Daddalakadu in Bantwal taluk by locals helped increase students’ strength from 45 to 650. He said the State cannot follow the Delhi model since the number of schools in the national capital was only 4,000 against the 53,000 in Karnataka.

M.R. Doreswamy, Adviser, Education Reforms, said that many educational institutions in the private sector responded to the school adoption initiative under their corporate social responsibility.