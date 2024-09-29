34 snake-bite cases reported in the last almost 90 days in Yadir district

It has become a challenging job for farmers in rural areas of Yadgir district to carry on with their fieldwork as they are facing a threat from snakes, especially when it rains.

The number of snake-bite cases is alarmingly rising in the district.

According to data provided by the Health Department, 62 snake-bite cases have been reported between January 1, 2024 and September 27, 2024.

Of the 62 cases, one victim died, while the remaining recovered after treatment in hospitals.

Farmers start agriculture activities just before monsoon starts and immediately after its onset. They plough their fields before the arrival of monsoon and start sowing soon after it starts raining.

The other activities, including removing weeds between crops, resume as the days go on. When crops grow to different stages, the fields are full of greenery. This is when farmers going to their fields fear for their lives and take precautionary measures against the ever-possible attacks by slithering snakes.

“We take extra precautions before entering the fields. We spread small pieces of sand-like stones to identify spots where any kind of insect or snake is hiding. If we sight a snake, we stop moving for a while and only go ahead after it moves out from there. Though we take extra precautions, there is always the possibility of attacks by snakes,” farmer Mahadevappa said.

The number of snake-bite cases increase drastically during and after the monsoon. The data shows that there have been 28 such cases, including one death, between January 1, 2024 and June 30, 2024. But the figure has gone up to 62, up by 34, till September 27, 2024 from just after June 30, 2024.

“The number of such incidents has increased. The figure itself shows how ominous the threat is to the lives of farmers in the rural areas while they carry on with their field activities. We can’t simply sit at home apprehending a possible snakebite. Farmers have to face all odds, including snake bites, in addition to climate change. The government or the department concerned should create awareness among farmers about how to deal with snakebite and protect their lives,” another farmer Sharanagouda Patil said.

According to data, 23 cases have been reported in Yadgir urban local body limits, 25 in Shorapur taluk and 12 cases have been reported in Yadgir taluk.

However, there have been no such incident reported in Gurmitkal taluk, though it has more agricultural fields and hills. Shahapur and Wadagera taluks too have reported no such incident. And, only one incident has been reported, in which the victim died, in Hunsagi taluk between January 1, 2024 and June 30, 2024.

The Health Department has said that necessary medicine, including anti-snake venom injections, have been supplied to each health care centre across the district. It has also advised doctors there to shift snake-bite victims to hospitals in larger cities, if required, after giving first aid.

“We have supplied anti-snake venom injections to each health care centre and given proper guidance to medical staff on how to handle the situation. The staff will give anti-snake venom injection to such patients and refer them to hospitals in larger cities for further treatment, if required. On the other hand, the victims should not panic after a snakebite. They should remain calm till treatment is given,” District Health Officer (DHO) M.S. Patil told The Hindu.

Advising snake-bite victims not to opt for the traditional medical treatment, Dr. Patil said that the victims should be rushed to the nearest health care centre without any delay, enabling doctors to start immediate treatment.

Amid the promise of immediate medical response by the department, a need is seen to create awareness among rural residents in dealing with such a situation through street dramas and other cultural and effective programmes.

“The department should hold camps often in rural areas to spread such awareness,“ farmers leader Mallikarjun Satyampet said.

