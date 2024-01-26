34 MLAs appointed as heads to govt.-owned boards and corporations in Karnataka

January 26, 2024 09:27 pm | Updated 09:28 pm IST - BENGALURU

After some dithering, the State government on Friday issued a notification appointing 34 senior MLAs for government-owned boards and corporations for a two-year term.

The government notification said MLAs have been given the postings of chairman/chairpersons of boards and corporations with Cabinet rank and facilities. No MLC has been appointed for the post. The remaining list, appointing party leaders and workers as heads to boards and corporations, has not been released yet.

Mollifying sulking MLAs

As many senior MLAs had been sulking after denial of Cabinet berths, these appointments are seen as an attempt by the Chief Minister to mollify legislators who have been frequently expressing their grievances on the functioning of Ministers.

It is interesting to note that the list was announced a day after former Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar quit the party and rejoined the BJP. The name of former Deputy Chief Minister and Congress MLA Laxman Savadi (Athani constituency) was missing from the list.

Only two women MLAs, Kaneez Fathima (Kalaburagi North) and Roopakala M. (KGF), daughter of Minister K.H. Muniyappa, have been appointed as chairpersons of Karnataka Silk Development Corporation Ltd. and Karnataka Handicrafts Development Corporation Ltd, respectively.

The release of the first list of MLAs indicated an upper hand of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in the appointments.

A caste-wise break-up shows that the list includes nine Lingayats, seven Vokkaliga, six Valkimikis (ST), four from the Scheduled Castes, six from the OBC communities, and two Muslims.

Appointments of 39 party leaders and workers are likely to be delayed for a few days. KPCC chief and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar has been demanding preference to party leaders/workers in the appointments ahead of the Lok Sabha polls.

One more adviser

Adding to the list of his advisers, the Chief Minister appointed Hanagal MLA Srinivas Mane as his political adviser.

Among prominent appointments, Appaji C.S. Nadagouda (Muddebihal) has been appointed as chairman of the profit-making Karnataka Soaps and Detergents Limited, while N.A. Harris (Shantinagar) is heading the Bangalore Development Authority.

G.T. Patil (Bilagi) has been appointed as chairman of the Hutti Gold Mines while K.M. Shivalinega Gowda (Arsikere) is heading Karnataka Housing Board. P.M. Narendra Swamy (Malavalli) is the chairman of Karnataka Pollution Control Board and H.C. Balakrishna (Magadi) is the chairman for the Karnataka Road Development Limited (KRDL).

Three senior MLAs, R.V. Deshpande, B.R. Patil, and Basavaraj Rayaraddi, have already been given postings with Cabinet ranks.