34 detained for partying near KRS

Mandya

11 June 2020 19:58 IST

The KRS police have detained 34 persons on charges of partying near the backwaters of Krishnaraja Sagar (KRS) reservoir near Srirangapatna in Mandya district by defying the lockdown restrictions late on Wednesday.

According to senior police officials, the detainees were attending the birthday party of one Dasa alias Dasappa at the farm belonging to Shekar near the backwaters.

The organisers had not obtained any permission to hold such a party. Most of those detained are residents of Mysuru and had arrived in cars. They were dancing to a live orchestra. The local people raised objections following the nuisance caused by loudspeakers, added the officials.

The KRS police said that they have registered a case, seized some materials, videographed the place, and recorded the statements of the detainees and are investigating the case.