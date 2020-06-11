Karnataka

34 detained for partying near KRS

The KRS police have detained 34 persons on charges of partying near the backwaters of Krishnaraja Sagar (KRS) reservoir near Srirangapatna in Mandya district by defying the lockdown restrictions late on Wednesday.

According to senior police officials, the detainees were attending the birthday party of one Dasa alias Dasappa at the farm belonging to Shekar near the backwaters.

The organisers had not obtained any permission to hold such a party. Most of those detained are residents of Mysuru and had arrived in cars. They were dancing to a live orchestra. The local people raised objections following the nuisance caused by loudspeakers, added the officials.

The KRS police said that they have registered a case, seized some materials, videographed the place, and recorded the statements of the detainees and are investigating the case.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 11, 2020 8:00:19 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/34-detained-for-partying-near-krs/article31805623.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY