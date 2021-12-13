34 children test positive in Kodagu

There is a spurt in COVID-19 cases in Kodagu district with as many as 34 children testing positive on Sunday.

There were 25 positive cases from the Morarji Desai residential school at Alur Siddapura in Somwarpet taluk of Kodagu district.

The local health authorities, who confirmed the developments, said there was nothing to worry and all students were asymptomatic. However, those who had tested positive had been hospitalised for continuous monitoring and observation. The rest were in quarantine in the residential school, the authorities said.

There are 210 students in the school and all of them were subjected to RT-PCR test and the results of 75 students were received on Sunday. Out of this, 25 have tested positive while the results of other students are awaited.

There was another outbreak in Kodagu Vidyalaya in Madikeri where nine children tested positive and all were asymptomatic, the authorities said.

330 new COVID-19 cases

As many as 330 new COVID-19 cases were reported on Sunday in Karnataka. Of these, 205 were in Bengaluru, which saw the State’s third Omicron variant case. Kodagu had the second highest number of cases at 40.

According to the Department of Health and Family Welfare’s bulletin, there were new four deaths — three of them in Bengaluru — taking the total number of deaths 38,261. There were 7,328 active cases.

As many as 304 people were discharged, while the case fatality rate was 1.21%. As many as 63,870 vaccinations were recorded till 3.30 p.m.